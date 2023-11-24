Orbia: Koura and its fluorspar mine

Koura is the only company that extracts raw ore from the world’s largest fluorspar mine, located in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

With an annual volume representing around 18% of world production, this mine has one of the world’s largest certified fluorspar reserves, according to the Mexican Mining Chamber (Camimex).

Fluorinated Solutions, (Koura) is Orbia’s business group and represented 9% of this Mexican conglomerate’s sales in 2022.

Fluorinated Solutions also manufactures intermediates, refrigerants and propellants used in various applications used in infrastructure, semiconductors, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, automotive and telecommunications.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that global fluorspar production decreased to 8.6 million tons in 2022 from 8.3 million tons in 2021.

The largest fluorspar producer in the world is China, with 68% of world production, while Mexico is in second place, with a 12% share.

According to Inegi, nationally during 2022, 1 million tons of fluorspar were produced, representing a decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous year. However, its value increased by 21.7%, corresponding to 4,504 million peso

Koura

Fluorinated products and technologies have become relevant as a key feedstock for various decarbonization solutions, such as lithium-ion batteries, renewable energy and low GWP refrigerants for mobile and stationary applications.

Koura is vertically integrated in high-value, high-growth applications that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enable the world’s rapid transition to sustainable energy.

It has industry-leading positions in hydrofluoric acid and aluminum trifluoride (AlF3).

In addition, Koura is one of the world’s leading suppliers of refrigerant gases, especially R-134a gas, used mainly in the automotive and refrigeration industries.

R-134a gas is also used as a propellant gas in medical devices such as inhalers for asthmatics, an application in which Fluorinated Solutions supplies approximately 75% of global demand.