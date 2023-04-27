Nuclear power generates 10.5% of the world’s electricity

Nuclear power generates 10.5% of electricity and 4.6% of total energy worldwide, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Globally and with data as of January 2022, the World Nuclear Association (WNA) indicates that there were 438 operating nuclear reactors worldwide, mostly light water reactors, the most common types being PWRs, including Russian-designed water-cooled and water-moderated power reactors (VVERs), and boiling water reactors (BWRs).

Take note: nuclear power offers a non-fossil-fuel, low-carbon energy solution that can meet basic electricity needs.

Of the world’s currently operating reactors, PWRs account for approximately 70 percent of net operating capacity, while BWRs are second, accounting for approximately 14 percent.

Of the nuclear reactors currently under construction, approximately 70 percent are PWRs with an electrical power rating of 1,000 megawatts or greater.

Nearly all newly constructed reactors are Generation III or Generation III+.

In addition, according to Lightbridge Corporation, the main difference with second-generation designs is that many Generation III or Generation III+ reactors incorporate passive or inherent safety features, which do not require active controls or operational intervention to prevent accidents in the event of a malfunction.

Many of these passive systems rely on a combination of gravity, natural convection and/or high temperature resistance.

Nuclear power

Lightbridge Corporation is developing its fuel technology for application in various types of water-cooled reactors, including existing or future light water reactors, including small modular water-cooled reactors, as well as for Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) pressurized heavy water reactors.

The current U.S. nuclear reactor fleet represents a large market segment to which Lightbridge Fue could bring significant economic and safety benefits through a power increase of up to 10%, coupled with an expected operating cycle extension from 18 to 24 months, or a 17% power increase, without extending the cycle length, Lightbridge Corporation points out.