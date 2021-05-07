Nissan and GM lead production in Mexico

Nissan and GM led light vehicle production in Mexico in April 2021, Inegi reported on Friday.

The production of all automotive companies installed in Mexico was 269,180 units, an increase of 7.132% year-on-year.

More than anything, this exponential increase was due to the fact that in April 2020 production in Mexico was practically nil, of 3,722 units, with an assembly only by Kia and Ford, in the context of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Audi, BMW, FCA, General Motors, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and JAC did not build a single unit that month.

In contrast, in April 2021, GM led automotive production with 67,095 light vehicles.

Then they were located: Nissan (39,190 units), FCA (27,867), Volkswagen (23,690) and Ford (23,239).

Nissan and the pandemic

In response to Covid-19, most of the world’s automotive plants shut down their manufacturing operations at times.

By May 2020, the vast majority of them resumed factory operations.

Overall, government-imposed restrictions on business, operations and travel and related economic uncertainty impacted vehicle demand in most global markets.

During the first half of 2020, in North America, auto companies implemented a series of austerity measures, including aggressive actions to reduce costs and preserve liquidity, such as limiting advertising and other third-party expenses and delaying projects.

As production has returned to normal levels, most of the austerity measures that were implemented have been normalized.

Globally, in particular, Nissan produced 392,139 units in April, an increase of 49.7% year-on-year.

Nissan world production

On the one hand, Nissan’s production in Japan was 68,853 vehicles, an annual increase of 24.7%.

Meanwhile, Nissan’s production outside of Japan totaled 323,286 units, a 56.4% growth compared to April 2020.

Nissan mainly produces in Japan, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain and China.

