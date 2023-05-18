Minute 328: Water between San Diego and Tijuana

In July 2022, the U.S. and Mexican sections of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) agreed to Minute 328, “San Diego, California-Tijuana, Baja California Sanitation Infrastructure Projects for Immediate Implementation and Future Development.”

Minute 328 identifies specific projects to be constructed in San Diego and Tijuana, and the financial commitments of each country for these projects.

Minute 328

These funds are for expanding the capacity of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego County; rehabilitating pumping plants, pump stations and pipelines in Mexico; and constructing a new wastewater treatment plant in Mexico.

The USMCA Act included a supplemental appropriation of $300 million for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to support high-priority wastewater facilities in consultation with the appropriate border commission.

The bill directs EPA to carry out design, construction, operation, and maintenance activities for high-priority treatment works in the Tijuana River Valley to treat wastewater flows originating in Mexico.

Border

Section 7069 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, authorizes EPA to transfer funds provided to IBWC to construct, own, and/or operate treatment works to address transboundary pollution and inadequacies or failures of existing treatment works in Mexico, and provide treatment of flows, including operations and maintenance of new treatment works.

According to a U.S. congressional analysis, the transboundary flow of raw and industrial wastewater has been the subject of bilateral environmental dialogue at least since the 1944 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty.

Wastewater, trash and sediment flowing into the United States from Mexico has caused health and environmental problems in the border region.

The capacity of wastewater collection and treatment systems has not kept pace with the region’s rapid population growth.

In addition, according to the same analysis, the aging of the existing wastewater infrastructure has led to an increase in maintenance problems, such as pipe breaks.