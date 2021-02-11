Mexico’s mining production fell 1.1% in 2020

Production in the mining industry in Mexico registered a fall of 1.1% year-on-year in 2020, Inegi reported this Thursday.

In the interior, the extraction of oil and gas had a decrease of 0.1%, at an annual rate.

Secondly, the production of metallic and non-metallic minerals, except oil and gas, showed a decline of 4.6% year-on-year.

Finally, services related to the sector fell 1.1 percent.

The activities of the Mining sector include the extraction of oil and gas, as well as the exploitation of metallic and non-metallic minerals in mines, quarries and material banks; well operations; as well as the benefit of minerals (crushing, sieving, washing, concentration, among others).

Another interesting way to analyze Mining data in Mexico is to disaggregate activities into oil and non-oil companies, since they are organized differently and their contribution to total gross production has a different economic weight.

Mining

Mexico has a substantial and varied variety of mineral resources and is one of the world’s leading producers of silver, bismuth, antimony, fluorite, graphite, barite, molybdenum, lead, and zinc.

In accordance with the Constitution and applicable Mexican laws, mining activities can only be carried out by the Government or, alternatively, by Mexican individuals or legal entities, if they are granted a concession by the Government.

Foreign investment, including controlling interests, in Mexican mining companies is permitted under Mexican law, with the exception of any extraction of radioactive minerals.

Foreign investment and regulations allow foreign investors to have a majority stake in any Mexican company engaged in mining activities during the concession period.

These foreign investment regulations promote the development of the industry, since they allow:

A broader exploration.

The discovery of new sources of financing.

Further development of national technology.

Under the Mexican Mining Law, private companies receive concessions to explore for up to six years and to exploit for up to fifty years.

