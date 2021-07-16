Mexico’s manufacturing industry increases employed personnel

Total employed personnel in the manufacturing industry registered an increase of 0.1% in May compared to the immediately previous month, with data adjusted for seasonality, Inegi reported this Friday.

From 2016 to 2019, Mexico‘s total industrial production increased significantly.

More than anything, the expansion was due to an increase in primary metal manufacturing and in the fabricated metal products and transportation equipment sectors, as well as an increase in manufactured exports to the United States.

While auto exports maintained a positive trend, other manufacturing exports continued to grow slower.

Overall, in 2020, manufacturing output performed worse than in 2019.

The decline in the Manufacturing Industry occurred in the context of a general decline in the Mexican economy due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including operating restrictions in non-essential industries, reduced operating capacity, transportation networks and disrupted supply chains and mandatory shutdowns to contain subsequent waves of infections.

Manufacturing industry

As of April 10 and September 20, 2019, there are new tariffs that cover the import and export of certain raw materials and common products in the manufacturing sector.

Later, in December 2020, several laws related to the manufacturing industry, the maquiladora, and imports and exports were enacted, which, among other things, harmonized previous import and export laws with the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) and established new tariffs that cover certain manufactured goods.

Mexico has developed its manufacturing sector with the dual objective of capitalizing: lower manufacturing overhead and its common border with the United States, its main export trading partner.

In May 2021, compared to the previous month, also with seasonally adjusted figures, the hours worked fell 0.4% and the average real wages paid, which include wages, salaries and social benefits, fell 0.2 percent.

Most economic series are affected by seasonal and calendar factors. Adjusting the figures for these factors allows obtaining the seasonally adjusted figures, the analysis of which helps to make a better diagnosis of the evolution of the variables.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado