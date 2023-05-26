Mexico’s GDP grows 3.7% in first quarter

Mexico‘s GDP grew 3.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, Inegi reported Friday.

In a breakdown, tertiary activities increased 4.2%, primary activities rose 2.9% and secondary activities climbed 2.4%.

Likewise, in the first quarter of 2023 and with seasonally adjusted figures, GDP increased 1% at a quarterly rate, in real terms.

Mexico’s GDP

By component and with seasonally adjusted series, in the reference period, the behavior was as follows: the GDP of tertiary activities advanced 1.5%, that of secondary activities 0.6% and that of primary activities decreased 2.8%, with respect to the previous quarter.

Most economic series are affected by seasonal and calendar factors.

Adjusting the data for these factors allows us to obtain seasonally adjusted figures. Their analysis helps to make a better diagnosis of the evolution of the variables.

GDP, Mexico, Inegi, tertiary activities, primary activities, secondary activities,