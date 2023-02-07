Mexico’s exports to the U.S. grew 18% in 2022

Mexico‘s exports of products to the United States grew at an interannual rate of 18.3% in 2022, to 454.93 billion dollars, a record.

Thus, Mexico became the second largest supplier of goods to the United States, after China, whose shipments to that market amounted to 536.754 billion dollars, an increase of 6.3% year-on-year.

Mexico’s result comes after the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), in July 2020, and while a trade war between the United States and China continues.

The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA, which had been in force since January 1994).

Above all, Mexico sells to the US market computers, auto parts, monitors and projectors, cars, vehicles for the transportation of goods, telephones, medical devices, tractors, refrigerators, beer and air conditioning machines.

The sequence? Mexico’s product exports to the United States were $343.681 billion in 2018; $356.094 billion in 2019; $323.520 billion in 2020; and $384.649 billion in 2021.

Exports

Thus, Mexico reached a 14% share of total U.S. goods imports in 2022, after registering 13.6% in the previous year.

Senior U.S. and Mexican government officials met in Mexico City on September 12, 2022 to convene the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED).

The dialogue focuses on building together to improve the regional business environment and strengthen supply chain resilience, promote sustainable economic and social development in southern Mexico and Central America, secure the tools for future prosperity by supporting regulatory compatibility in the information, communication, telecommunications and infrastructure sectors, and invest in our people.

The Department of Commerce, the Department of State and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) co-chair the annual cabinet-level dialogue.

Periodic updates related to the HLED are posted on www.trade.gov/hled, where interested parties can submit their input.