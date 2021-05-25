Mexico’s exports increased 75.6% in April

Mexico’s exports totaled 40,772.8 million dollars in April, a year-on-year increase of 75.6%, Inegi reported on Tuesday.

Conversely, imports in April were for 39,272.1 million dollars, an advance of 48.4 percent.

Thus, the balance of the trade balance of products registered a surplus of 1,500.6 million dollars.

This rate was the result of growth of 73.1% in non-oil exports and 139% in oil.

Within non-oil exports, those directed to the United States advanced 74.4% at an annual rate and those channeled to the rest of the world did so by 67.9 percent.

Mexico’s exports of manufactured products in April reached 36,381 million dollars, which represented an increase of 79.4% at the annual rate.

The most important increases were observed in exports of automotive products (379.4%), plastic and rubber products (64.7%), electrical and electronic equipment and appliances (43.3%) and machinery and special equipment for various industries (27.5 percent).

In turn, the annual increase in exports of automotive products was the result of growth of 384.6% in sales channeled to the United States and 358.8% in those directed to other markets.

Mexico’s exports

The value of Mexican foreign sales in the agricultural and fishing sector in the fourth month of the current year was 1.696 million dollars, an amount that implied a growth of 10.5% at an annual rate.

The most significant advances were registered in exports of fish, crustaceans and molluscs (84%), citrus fruits (71.8%), mangoes (68%), edible fruits and fruits (21.5%) and fresh legumes and vegetables ( 14.4 percent).

In contrast, the most relevant annual reductions occurred in exports of raw coffee beans (22.3%) and cucumber (15.5 percent).

As for Mexico’s exports in the extractive industry, these were located at 638 million dollars with an annual increase of 15.4 percent.

In the January-April period of this year, the value of total exports totaled 152,637 million dollars, which meant an annual increase of 16 percent.

This rate was derived from increases of 15.2% in non-oil exports and 34.4% in oil exports.

