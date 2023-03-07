Mexico’s 10 customs offices with the highest revenue in 2022

The Mexican customs offices that collected the most in 2022 were those of Nuevo Laredo, Manzanillo, Veracruz, Lázaro Cárdenas and Mexico City International Airport (AICM), according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Above all, Nuevo Laredo customs collected 163,990 million pesos.

Next, in the subsequent positions were: Manzanillo (153,710 million pesos), Veracruz (117,450 million), Lazaro Cardenas (89,520 million) and AICM (68,940 million).

Through the creation of the Mexican National Customs Agency (ANAM), the federal government sought to strengthen the organization and management of customs and inspection services, in order to apply and ensure compliance with the legal norms that regulate the entry and exit of goods into and out of Mexican territory.

It also aimed to increase revenue collection related to foreign trade operations, giving continuity to all the functions and actions of the customs authority when it was part of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), without implying modifications to the regulatory framework applicable to customs procedures.

Mexican Customs

Due to the restructuring of SAT and the creation of the National Customs Agency of Mexico, as well as security issues, the federal government acknowledged that there were some cases where there was an increase in clearance times; however, it added that work is being carried out to avoid major setbacks.

Other customs offices of note are those of Tuxpan, Altamira, Ciudad Juarez, Colombia and Ciudad Reynosa.

ANAM is exclusively responsible for the management, organization and operation of customs and inspection services, in order to apply and ensure compliance with the legal regulations governing the entry and exit of goods into and out of the national territory, as well as the collection of federal customs revenues.

In this context, due to the evolution of international trade, the Agency has implemented programs and projects aimed at improving infrastructure, modernizing and fully automating its processes, as well as incorporating new technologies to support taxpayer services, as well as collection and inspection functions, maintaining a permanent evaluation of customs procedures always aimed at the continuous improvement of processes and trade facilitation.