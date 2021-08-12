Mexico registered notable increases in its production of transport equipment, textiles and furniture in the first half of 2021, reported Inegi.

In the first place, the manufacture of textile inputs and textile finishing had an interannual increase of 80% in June and of 44.6% in the accumulated of the first half of the year.

With seasonally adjusted figures, Mexico’s total industrial production increased 13.6% in real terms in June.

Transport equipment

The manufacture of furniture, mattresses and blinds reported an advance of 44.4% in June and 37.2% in the first semester, at annual rates.

As for the manufacture of transportation equipment, it rose 16.4% in June and 34.8% in the first half of 2021.

Industrial production

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity (Mining; Generation, transmission and distribution of electric energy, supply of water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer; Construction, and Manufacturing Industries) fell 0.5% in real terms in June 2021 compared to the previous month.

By sectors of economic activity, Construction decreased 2%; the Mining 0.8%; Generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, supply of water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer 0.5%, and Manufacturing Industries decreased 0.1% during the sixth month of this year compared to the immediately previous month with figures adjusted for seasonality.

According to preliminary figures, Mexico’s GDP decreased 3.6% in real terms during the first three months of 2021, reflecting various events that occurred in early 2021, in particular, a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic (between late 2020 and early 2021), which led to the implementation of new restrictions on economic activities.

Furthermore, this trend was the result of interruptions in the supply of industrial products, particularly those of the automotive sector, and a temporary interruption of the supply of natural gas in the northern region of the country in mid-February.

