Mexico imports hazardous waste for 893,000 t

Mexico imported hazardous waste with 62 authorizations for a total of 892,732 tons from the United States and Canada as of June 2020.

Conversely, the transboundary movements of hazardous waste were carried out based on 38 export authorizations, for 19,156 tons destined for the United States, Belgium and France, according to data from the federal government.

Regarding the regulation and control of this matirial, from September 2019 to June 2020, 14 authorizations were issued for the management of hazardous waste, 915 registrations, 17 authorization extensions and 63 notices of closure or suspension of hazardous waste generation.

Likewise, as of June 2020, 1,499 establishments with a cumulative capacity of 33,004 thousand tons were authorized and, as of May 2020, a cumulative generation of 2,793,600 tons of hazardous waste was estimated, representing 994.2% of the estimated annual total of generation in 2004.

Hazardous waste

The Federal Executive published on June 17, 2020, the Basic Diagnosis for Comprehensive Waste Management, which constitutes a tool to formulate and implement the National Program for the Prevention and Comprehensive Management of Waste and the National Program for Prevention and Management Comprehensive Special Handling Waste.

In April 2020, the action guide for the management of solid waste during the emergency generated by Covid-19 was prepared, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the National Council of Science and Technology, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and subject matter experts.

With this, the operational modalities necessary for the management of urban solid waste were regulated.

To conclude, according to the government, the coordination of actions allowed the establishment of processes and the promotion of improvements that allowed, in the short term, to reduce the epidemiological risk of urban solid waste, in addition to considering the legal, infrastructure and operational limitations derived from it. of its handling.

