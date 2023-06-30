Mexico has 211 state-owned entities: Banco del Bienestar, Pemex, CFE and others

At the end of 2022, Mexico had 211 state-owned or controlled entities, according to information from the Mexican federal government.

These entities include: majority state-owned enterprises; decentralized agencies; public trusts; and state-owned productive enterprises, including their subsidiary productive enterprises.

Majority-owned companies include banking development institutions, such as the Banco del Bienestar, an institution that promotes savings, the use and promotion of technological innovation, and financial and gender inclusion for individuals and companies that have limited access to credit.

On the other hand, decentralized agencies are independent legal entities that generally have technical, operational, budgetary and management autonomy, such as the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB), which seeks to guarantee bank deposits, mainly of small and medium-sized savers, and to provide solutions to banks with solvency problems, contributing to the stability of the banking system and safeguarding the national payment system.

Public trusts are public entities created to provide a public good or right at the service of a defined objective, such as the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo, which seeks to identify sustainable investment projects in the tourism sector aimed at regional development, job creation, economic development, social welfare and improvement of the quality of life.

However, state-owned productive enterprises are companies wholly owned by the government.

State-owned entities

The Mexican State productive enterprises are Pemex, which through its State productive enterprises is engaged in the exploration, production, industrial transformation, logistics and commercialization of hydrocarbons, and CFE, which through its State productive enterprises promotes the efficient operation of the electricity sector and open access to the National Transmission Network and General Distribution Networks.

In recent years, Congress has passed a series of laws that increase the scope of private and foreign participation in key sectors of the Mexican economy.

For example, FONADIN serves as a financial platform to develop infrastructure projects with the participation of the public and private sectors. In addition, under the Federal Law of Republican Austerity, the government prioritizes the use of public bidding processes for the award of purchase, lease and service contracts.



