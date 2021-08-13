Mexico disseminates examples of the clothing and textiles industry on how to apply the USMCA

The government of Mexico released this Friday examples of the textile and clothing industry on how to correctly apply the USMCA.

These cases were included as part of the uniform regulations to be applied in the USMCA and were published in an agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Textile industry

Example 1

Subsection 3 (2) on the “component that determines the tariff classification” of a textile good or clothing

Producer A, located in a USMCA country, produces women’s woolen coats classified in subheading 6202.11 that are made from two different fabrics, one for the body and one for the sleeves. Both fabrics are produced using originating and non-originating materials. The body of the coat is made of wool and silk fabric and the sleeves are made of knitted cotton fabric.

In order to determine if women’s wool coats are originating merchandise, Producer A must take into account the provisions of Note 2 of Chapter 62 of Annex I (Annex of ROEP) of these Regulations, which indicates that the rule applies only to component that determines the tariff classification of the good, and such component must satisfy the requirements for change in tariff classification established in the rule for that good.

The flat fabric (80% wool and 20% silk) used for the body is the component of women’s wool coats that determines their tariff classification according to subheading 6202.11, because it constitutes the predominant material by weight and constitutes the largest surface area in the world. coat This fabric is made by Producer A from originating wool yarn classified in heading 51.06 and non-originating silk yarn classified in heading 50.04.

Since the knitted cotton fabric used in the sleeves is not the component that determines the tariff classification of the merchandise, it does not need to meet the requirements set forth in the merchandise rule.

Tariff

Producer A must determine whether the non-originating materials used in the production of the component that determines the classification of women’s woolen coats (the plain weave) satisfy the requirements established in the product-specific rule of origin, which require both a change in tariff classification from any other chapter, except some headings and chapters under which certain yarns and fabrics are classified, in addition to the requirement that the good be cut (or woven to shape) and sewn or otherwise assembled in the territory of one or more of the USMCA countries. Non-originating silk yarn of heading 50.04 used by producer A satisfies the requirement for a change in tariff classification, as heading 50.04 is not excluded from the product-specific rule of origin. Additionally, the cutting and sewing process is carried out in the territory of one or more of the USMCA countries, therefore, women’s wool coats may be considered original goods.

Example 2 in Textile industry: (subsection 3 (2))

A producer A, located in a USMCA country, produces T-shirts of subheading 6109.10, which are composed of a cotton and polyester fabric (60% cotton and 40% polyester), which is also produced by producer A using yarn of cotton originating from heading 52.05 and non-originating polyester filaments of heading 54.02.

The t-shirts are made of a single fabric and are classified in accordance with the General Interpretation Rule 1 in subheading 6109.10, said fabric is the component that determines the tariff classification of the t-shirts. Therefore, to be considered as originating by the application of the tariff change rule for subheading 6109.10, each of the non-originating materials used in the production of the T-shirts must undergo the applicable changes in tariff classification.

In this case, the non-originating polyester filaments of heading 54.02 used in the production of the T-shirts do not satisfy the change in tariff classification of the product-specific rule of origin. In addition, the weight of non-originating polyester exceeds what is allowed by “De minimis”. Therefore, the T-shirts do not qualify as originating goods.

Example 3: (subsection 3 (2))

Note 2 contained in Section XI Textile Materials and Articles Thereof (Chapters 50 – 63)

A Producer A, located in a USMCA country, produces fabrics of subheading 5211.42, which are composed of originating cotton and polyester yarn and non-originating rayon filaments. For purposes of determining whether the fabrics are originating merchandise, Producer A must take into account the provisions of Note 2 of Section XI, Annex I (Annex of ROEP), which indicates that a merchandise classified in Chapters 50 to 63 It will be considered originating, regardless of whether the rayon filaments used in production are non-originating materials, provided that the merchandise complies with the applicable requirements of the product-specific rule of origin.

With the exception of rayon filaments of heading 54.03, which is allowed by Note 2 of Section XI of Annex I (ROEP Annex), all materials used in the production of fabrics are originating materials and since the General Note Interpretative (d) of Annex I (ROEP Annex) establishes that a change in tariff classification of a specific rule of origin per product applies only to non-originating materials, fabrics will be considered as originating goods.

Tariffs in the textile industry

Example 4

Subsection 3 (2) Note 2 and 5 of Chapter 62 regarding the interpretation of the component that determines the tariff classification and the requirement for pockets.

Producer A, located in a USMCA country, produces men’s suits classified in subheading 6203.12 that are made of three fabrics: a non-originating fabric of subheading 5407.61 used to make a visible lining, a fabric originating in subheading 5514.41 used to make the outer part of the suit and a non-originating fabric of subheading 5513.21 used to make the pockets.

For purposes of determining whether men’s suits are originating goods, Producer A must take into consideration Note 2 of Chapter 62 of Annex I (ROEP Annex) which indicates that the applicable rule will only apply to the component that determines the tariff classification of the merchandise and that the component must satisfy the tariff change requirements established in the rule for that merchandise.

The originating fabric used to make the outer part of the suit is the component of the suit that determines the tariff classification under subheading 6203.12 because it constitutes the predominant material by weight and is the largest surface area of ​​the suit. The origin of the fabric used as visible lining is discarded for purposes of determining if the suit is an originating good since the fabric is not considered the component that determines the tariff classification and there are no Chapter notes related to visible linings for clothing merchandise.

ROEP and textile industry

Additionally, Producer A uses a non-originating fabric of subheading 5513.21 for the pockets of the suits, so it must take into consideration the second paragraph of Note 5 of Chapter 62 of Annex I (Annex to ROEP), which requires that the pocket fabric is formed and finished in the territory of one or more of the T-MEC countries from yarns formed entirely in one or more of the USMCA countries.

In this case, for the production of men’s suits, Producer A uses non-native fabric for the pockets and said fabric was not formed and finished in the territory of one or more of the USMCA countries, therefore, the Suits will be considered non-originating goods.