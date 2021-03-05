Mexico broke record in its copper exports in 2020

Mexico‘s copper exports (copper minerals and their concentrates) grew 21.7% in 2020, to $ 3.312 billion.

Worldwide, copper is an important component in the infrastructure chain.

With the result of 2020, Mexico’s copper exports exceeded the historical maximum in that indicator, of 2,721 million dollars in 2019.

Likewise, copper is the third most used metal, after iron and aluminum.

Among the main destinations of Mexico’s copper exports last year were: China (2,734 million dollars), Japan (248 million), the Philippines (168 million), Canada (53 million) and South Korea (52 million ).

Copper exports

Copper has unique chemical and physical properties, including the following:

High ductility and malleability.

Thermal and electrical conductivity.

Corrosion resistance.

As such, it is considered a primary material for use in electrical and electronic products, including components for power transmission and generation, accounting for about three-quarters of the world’s copper use, and for telecommunications, building construction, transportation. and industrial machinery.

Copper is also an important metal in non-electrical applications such as plumbing and roofing and, when alloyed with zinc to form brass, it is used in many industrial and consumer applications.

Some of the largest producers and exporters of copper concentrates in the country are: Minera México, Neg. Mra Sta. Ma. De la Paz, Capstone Mining, Aura Minerals, Invecture Group, Sierra Metals, Industrias Peñoles and Carrizal Mining.

Other features

Copper is an internationally traded commodity, the prices of which are determined mainly by the main metal exchanges, the Commodities Exchange (COMEX), in New York, and the London Metal Exchange (LME), in London.

Copper is commonly found in nature in association with sulfur.

Pure copper metal is generally produced in a multi-stage process, beginning with the extraction and concentration of low-grade ores containing copper sulfide ores, and followed by smelting and electrolytic refining to produce a pure copper cathode. .

An increasing proportion of copper is produced from the acidic leaching of oxidized minerals.

Copper is one of the oldest metals known to man and has contributed significantly to the development of civilization.

