Mexican exports decreased 2.6% in January

Inegi reported that Mexican exports totaled 32,704.2 million dollars in January, which meant a 2.6% year-on-year drop.

The data is only for product sales, excluding services.

Within Mexico‘s exports, 30,941 million dollars corresponded to non-oil sales and 1,763 million to oil companies.

In the reference month, total exports showed an annual decline that reflected declines of 1.4% in non-oil exports and 20.1% in oil.

Among non-oil exports from Mexico, those directed to the United States fell 1.4% at an annual rate and those channeled to the rest of the world did so by 1.6 percent.

With series adjusted for seasonality, in January 2021 total merchandise exports registered a monthly fall of 0.37%, which was derived from the combination of a 0.49% decrease in non-oil exports and an increase of 2.30% in non-oil exports. oil companies.

Mexico Exports

Sales of manufactured products in January reached 28.672 million dollars, which represented a decrease of 1.5% at the annual rate.

The most important falls were observed in exports of professional and scientific equipment (-11.5%), machinery and special equipment for various industries (-9.6%), electrical and electronic equipment and appliances (-8.7%), the steel industry (-5.4%) and the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (-3.3 percent).

For its part, the 1.7% annual growth in exports of automotive products was the net result of a 3.4% increase in sales channeled to the United States and a 6.1% decrease in those directed to other markets.

Primary sector in mexican exports

The value of agricultural and fishing exports in the first month of the current year totaled 1,576 million dollars, an amount that implied a decrease of 12.2% at the annual rate.

The most important reductions were registered in exports of pepper (-29%), cucumber(-27.2%), edible fruits and nuts (-18.3%), fresh strawberries (-13.3%) and avocado (-12.7 percent).

In contrast, the most relevant annual increases occurred in exports of onions and garlic (18%) and tomato (2.4%).

As for extractive exports, these were located at 693 million dollars with an annual rate of 44.7 percent.

