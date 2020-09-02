Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services

The Maersk shipping company completed the acquisition of KGH Customs Services, a European specialist in customs services, further expanding its service and logistics offering.

KGH is a leading specialist in European customs services that optimizes the commercial and customs management of clients through an innovative strategy and compliance, operations and digital services.

For the remainder of 2020, teams from both companies will work together to establish a joint operating model and optimal structure to serve their customer base going forward.

Meanwhile, customers will continue to interact with their current contacts in both organizations and enjoy the usual level of service.

Lars Borjesson, CEO of KGH, will lead the combined customs-related activities of the two companies in the future.

Maersk

“I am very pleased that we can now officially welcome KGH into the Maersk family,” said Karsten Kildahl, Maersk Regional General Manager Europe.

The acquirer is an integrated container logistics company that works to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a world leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs some 80,000 people.

