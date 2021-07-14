La Cofece approves the purchase of Sanden Holdings by Hisense

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) of Mexico approved the purchase of Sanden Holdings Corporation (SDHD) by Hisense Home Appliances Group Co.

On the one hand, Hisense Home Appliances is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Hisense Group that manufactures and sells household appliances.

The subsidiary produces refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, televisions and other equipment, but does not have a notable presence in the automotive sector.

Moreover, SDHD is a leading Japanese car air conditioning system manufacturer and the second largest car air conditioning compressor manufacturer in the world as of 2019.

On May 3, 2021, Hisense Home Appliances and SDHD notified Cofece of their intention to carry out a concentration, in accordance with the provisions of article 90 of the Federal Economic Competition Law (LFCE).

Earlier, in March 2021, Hisense Home Appliances Group announced an agreement to purchase a 75% stake in Sanden Holdings.

Hisense

In Mexico, the transaction implies that the Chinese company obtained control in the business of manufacturing, assembly and distribution of automotive air conditioners.

According to the Nikkei daily, the Japanese company entered special restructuring procedures in July 2020 after being affected by the reduction in car sales, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and increased investments to accommodate electrification. of automobiles, as well as racking up losses from withdrawing from Iran under pressure from the United States.

Knowledge of Sanden’s global brand in the automotive industry, with its technology and product offerings in next-generation electric compressors and integrated thermal management systems for electric vehicles, will be critical as the Chinese company expands in the sector. .

In Mexican competition law, the process to make a decision on anti-competitive practices involves two phases:

The investigation that is carried out by the Investigating Authority and concludes with the issuance of an investigative opinion proposing the initiation of the investigation (through a statement of charges) for objective elements that indicate a probable responsibility or the closure of the file due to lack of elements.

And if a statement of charges is issued, the procedure as a trial in which the alleged offenders have the right to argue in their favor and present evidence so that the Board of Commissioners can issue a resolution based on a complete file.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado