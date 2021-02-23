Kellogg Company plans to invest US $ 505 million in 2021

Kellogg Company reported that it plans to exercise $ 505 million in capital expenditures in 2021, a decrease of 13.8% year-on-year.

Together with its subsidiaries, the company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereals and prepared foods.

At this time, the Covid-19 pandemic has not significantly affected Kellogg’s liquidity.

The company anticipates that current cash and operating cash flows, along with its lines of credit and other sources of financing, including the commercial paper, credit and bond markets, will be adequate to meet its operations, investment and financing needs. .

Above all, Kellogg produces snacks, such as crackers, salty snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars, and snacks; and prepared foods, such as ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, plant foods, and noodles.

These products were, as of February 22, 2021, manufactured by Kellogg in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries.

Generally, products are sold to retailers through direct sales forces for resale to consumers.

The company expects cash provided by operating activities of $ 1.6 billion in 2021.

Kellogg currently has $ 2.9 billion of unused revolving credit agreements, including $ 1.5 billion effective through January 2023 and $ 1 billion effective through January 2022, as well as access to commercial paper markets.

The company uses dealer and broker agreements for certain products and channels, as well as in certain geographies.

Kellogg’s snack brands are marketed under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, and RXBAR.

Meanwhile, the company’s cereals and cereal bars are generally marketed under the Kellogg name, and some under the Kashi and Bear Naked brands.

In turn, frozen foods are marketed under the Eggo and Morningstar Farms brands.

Kellogg also markets crackers, crisps and other convenience foods, under brand names such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles and Austin, in supermarkets in the United States through a variety of distribution methods.

