Katherine Tai: FTA are like children, they require ongoing attention

Katherine Tai, head of the USTR, affirmed that the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) are like children, they require continuous attention.

Overall, the United States has signed World Trade Organization (WTO) multilateral trade agreements and 16 bilateral and regional trade agreements.

“These agreements are a lot like children. They are from continuous relationships and require our continuous care and attention,” said Katherine Tai, on a working visit to Mexico this Wednesday.

“The rebirth of our mutual commitment on an ongoing basis will also allow us to adapt our relationships and our cooperation to current challenges and increasing competition from other parts of the world,” she added, referring to the USMCA.

In chronological order, the United States agreements include:

The bilateral agreements of the United States with Israel and Canada.

and Canada. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Uruguay Round Agreements.

Bilateral agreements of the United States with Jordan , Singapore , Chile , Australia , Morocco and Bahrain .

, , , , and . A regional trade agreement between the United States and the Dominican Republic , El Salvador , Honduras , Nicaragua , Guatemala , and Costa Rica (CAFTA-DR).

, , , , , and (CAFTA-DR). Five more bilateral agreements with the United States, with Oman, Peru, Korea (KORUS), Colombia and Panama.

The Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA).

The Uruguay Round Agreements include the Agreement Establishing the WTO and its various annexes that contain the WTO agreements.

In 2020, the United States officially began negotiations to establish free trade agreements with Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Katherine Tai participated in a press conference with the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade of Canada.

The meeting of the three officials was to celebrate the first year of the entry into force of the USMCA.

With this meeting, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to North America’s supply chains and economic competitiveness, which have generated “significant economic growth and benefits for people, businesses and workers in all three countries,” they said in a joint statement.

