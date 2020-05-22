Kansas City Southern increases the speed of its trains

Kansas City Southern (KCS) increased the gross speed of its trains by 22% from 2018 to 2019 and plans to increase this same indicator 26% from 2019 to 2020.

Gross speed is the average train speed between origin and destination in miles per hour calculated as the sum of the miles traveled divided by the sum of the total transit hours.

In addition, transit hours are measured as the difference between a train’s departure and arrival date and the hours broken down by segment along the train’s route (includes all time spent, including crew changes, permanence in the terminal, delays and incidents).

Kansas City Southern, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has national and international rail operations in North America that strategically focus on the growing north / south freight corridor that connects key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with the main industrial cities in Mexico.

Kansas City Southern also improved its operating performance in 2019, through a decrease in terminal permanence of 16% and an improvement in miles for cars per day of 19%, compared to 2018.

The company controls and owns all of the shares of The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a U.S. class I railroad founded in 1887.

KCSR serves a region of 10 states in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north / south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana , Mississippi and Texas.

Kansas City Southern

The company controls and owns all the shares of Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM).

Through its 50-year concession from the Mexican government, which could expire in 2047 unless extended, KCSM operates a key commercial corridor of the Mexican rail system and has as its primary route the shortest portion between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas.

Laredo is a major international gateway through which a substantial portion of the rail and truck traffic between the United States and Mexico crosses the border.

