Israel: global sovereign debt markets

In recent years, Israel has been an active participant in global sovereign debt markets, according to Israeli government data.

Developments in the global economy often influence the Israeli economy, particularly with regard to exports and the high-tech sector. In recent years, the Israeli economy has performed well macroeconomically and fiscally.

In January 2017, the country completed a dual tranche issuance in the euro market, issuing an aggregate principal amount of €1.5 billion of bonds at a rate of 1.5% maturing in 2027 and an aggregate principal amount of €750 million of bonds at a rate of 2.375% maturing in 2037.

Then, in January 2018, Israel completed a dual tranche issuance in the global markets, issuing an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of bonds at a rate of 3.25% due 2028 and an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of bonds at a rate of 4.125% due 2048.

One year later, in January 2019, Israel completed a dual tranche issuance in the euro market, issuing an aggregate principal amount of €1.25 billion of bonds at a rate of 1.5% due 2029 and an aggregate principal amount of €1.25 billion of bonds at a rate of 2.5% due 2049.

In January 2020, Israel completed a dual tranche issuance in the global markets, issuing an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of bonds at a rate of 2.5% due 2030 and an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion of bonds at 3.375% due 2050.

Two months later, in March 2020, Israel completed a triple tranche issuance in the global markets, issuing an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion of 2.75% bonds due 2030, an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion of 3.875% bonds due 2050 and an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of 4.5% bonds due 2120.

In April 2020, Israel completed an issuance of $5 billion of 3.8% bonds due 2060. This issue had a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange and, for the first time, on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Finally, in January 2022, Israel completed an issue on the Euromarket, issuing €1.5 billion principal amount of 0.625% bonds due 2032.