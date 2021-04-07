Investment in machinery and equipment in Mexico falls 5%

Investment in machinery and equipment in Mexico registered a 5% year-on-year drop in January, Inegi reported on Wednesday.

On the one hand, investment in machinery and equipment of national origin had an annual fall of 9.6%.

On the other hand, investment in imported machinery and equipment showed a decrease of 2 compared to January 2020.

The statistical information that supports the calculation of machinery and equipment is derived from the records of the tariff fractions of imports of goods contained in the Trade Balance of Goods; of the Monthly Survey of the Manufacturing Industry on sales of this same type of goods that are manufactured in the country, as well as information from some associations such as the automotive industry and the producers of buses, trucks and tractors, which contribute monthly data on national sales of motor vehicles.

Investment in machinery and equipment

Against the immediately previous month, this indicator (both in its domestic and imported components) had a growth of 4.2% in January.

The investment in machinery and equipment is part of the Gross Fixed Investment, which also includes the expenses incurred in construction.

The construction measurement is carried out by adding the values ​​of the classes dedicated to the construction of works of subsectors 236 Building; 237 Construction of civil engineering works; 238 Specialized construction work; adding the Drilling of oil and gas wells, classified in Mining, and an estimate for plantations in agriculture.

For this, the records of the value of production by type of work from the National Survey of Construction Companies are incorporated, complementing it with the method of flow of goods where the results of apparent consumption are weighted (production and / or national sales plus the imported minus exported minus the demand for intermediate consumption of other activities) of the main materials used by each subsector of this industry and of production for other materials.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado