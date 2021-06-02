Inflation of Mexico in fruits and vegetables is linked to exports

Mexico‘s inflation in fruits and vegetables is linked to Mexican exports to the United States, indicated the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In general, the average annual inflation of agricultural products fell from 6.89 to 1.30% between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, reaching 3.28% in the first half of May.

This is due to the notable decrease in inflation in the fruit and vegetable category, which went from 8.45 to -7.13% between those quarters and which registered -6.25% in the first half of May.

Based on its own analysis, Banxico concluded that the evolution of domestic prices of fruits and vegetables is linked to the behavior of exports of these products to the United States, which are volatile and cause domestic prices to be volatile as well.

For its part, annual inflation of livestock products continued to rise in the aforementioned quarterly period, reaching an average of 5.61 and 8.84% and at 12.16% in the first half of May.

Fruits and vegetables

Mexico has positioned itself as the main exporter of various fruits and vegetables to the United States.

Using the instrumental variables method, Banxico analyzed how Mexican exports to the United States influence the dynamics of domestic prices of these products.

Thus, the results suggest that the volume of exports to the US market, characterized by high volatility, has a positive and statistically significant effect on the price index of the generics analyzed.

This indicates that external demand shocks explain an important part of the changes and volatility observed in the prices of these products in the domestic market, which makes them particularly sensitive to any alteration in the trade flow between the two countries.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado