India grants import licenses to 440 tariff lines

To facilitate the external purchase of restricted items, India has established an import licenses.

There, in 2020 there were 440 tariff lines (3.7% of the total) subject to import licenses, for health and safety reasons.

For health and safety reasons, India applies import bans.

Products covered include bushmeat and offal, tallow, fat, rennet of animal origin and raw ivory.

India also applies import bans on shark fins, reptile leather and fur.

Import licenses

Most of these restrictions apply to goods regardless of their origin, although some import prohibitions apply to specific countries.

Imports of milk and dairy products from China have been banned since 2015 for health reasons.

All importers holding a valid IEC code can apply for a license.

Import licenses are issued, on an MFN basis, by the Indian government.

The practice of processing import license applications through the authority concerned was discontinued.

Applications are examined by the Export and Import Facilitation Committee, a single administrative body set up for this purpose.

Import licenses are valid for 18 months, renewable for 6 months depending on the circumstances.

Duties are calculated on the basis of the c.i.f. of imports: 1 per thousand of the c.i.f. value, with a minimum of INR 500 and a maximum of INR 100,000 Import licenses are issued for a specific port specified by the applicant.

If the import policy specifies a port of entry for a particular product, it will be indicated on the license.

The government can deny the granting of an import license, among other reasons, if the applicant has broken any law; if India decides to import through a state trading company; or if the applicant does not meet the required conditions in accordance with any provision.

Furthermore, licenses for certain goods, services or technology may be suspended or canceled without prior notice to the licensee.

The importer (exporter) can challenge the decision through the Grievance Settlement Mechanism within six months, at which point it would be reassessed.

Some licenses are subject to an import requirement by the actual user, which means that the imported product cannot be sold in the domestic market, and must be used for a specific reason.

There is no list of items for which licenses are granted subject to import requirements by the actual user; These requirements apply on a case-by-case basis.

Most second-hand goods, except second-hand capital goods, require a license for importation.

