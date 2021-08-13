Imports to the European Union grew 13.9% in the first half of 2021

Extra-community imports to the European Union registered at an interannual rate of 13.9% in the first half of 2021.

Thus, the block’s imports reached 964.5 billion euros.

Conversely, extra-community exports of goods totaled 1,048,900 million euros, an advance of 13.8% compared to January-June 2020.

As a result, the European Union posted a surplus of € 84.4 billion, compared to a favorable balance of € 75.2 billion in January-June 2020.

Intra-community trade increased to € 1 trillion 654,200 million in January-June 2021, this is 21.2% more compared to January-June. 2020.

Imports

How is the context? According to the European Central Bank, the momentum of the recovery globally remains strong amid supply constraints.

Purchasing Managers Index data for June shows historically high levels for the second quarter of 2021 as a whole.

At the same time, growth momentum slowed somewhat in June as activity normalized in several key economies.

Trade in goods remains strong despite growing headwinds on supply bottlenecks.

With respect to the evolution of inflation, the pressures on prices increased even more, partly as a result of base effects and supply constraints, which are considered transitory.

Looking ahead, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a source of uncertainty for the global economic recovery and may lead to an increasingly uneven growth path in all countries.

The momentum of the global economic recovery remains strong amid divergent pandemic developments.

World real GDP growth (excluding the euro area) increased 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2021.

Growth momentum is expected to remain solid in the second quarter, as advanced and emerging market economies continue to reopen their economies amid divergent pandemic developments.

The new Delta variant of the coronavirus is driving an increase in cases in several countries.

However, in countries with relatively high vaccination rates, pressures on health systems have remained limited despite the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Overall, the evolution of the pandemic remains one of several factors affecting divergent growth prospects across countries.