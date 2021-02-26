Imports from Mexico fell 5.9% in January

Inegi reported that the value of imports from Mexico reached 33.941 million dollars in January, an annual decrease of 5.9 percent.

This figure originated from decreases of 3.1% in non-oil imports and 27.9% in oil imports.

When considering imports by type of good, there were annual reductions of 20.5% in imports of consumer goods, 2.6% in intermediate-use goods and 10.9% in capital goods.

The data was reported this Friday by Inegi and covers products, not services.

With series adjusted for seasonality, imports from Mexico had a monthly growth of 2.93% with seasonally adjusted data.

This rise was a reflection of advances of 2.93% in non-oil imports and 2.87% in oil imports.

By type of good, monthly increases of 1.07% were observed in imports of consumer goods, 3.36% in those of intermediate-use goods and 1.42% in those of capital goods.

Timely foreign trade information for January 2021 indicates a trade deficit of 1,236 million dollars.

This balance is compared with the surplus of 6.262 million dollars reported in December 2020.

The change in the trade balance between December 2020 and January 2021 was the result of a decrease in the balance of the non-oil products balance, which went from a surplus of $ 7.492 million in December to a deficit of $ 31 million. dollars in January, and a similar deficit in the balance of oil products, which stood at 1.205 million dollars in January and compares with that of 1.23 billion dollars in December 2020.

In more detail, Mexico had decreases of 7.4% in imports of non-oil consumer goods and of 46.8% in those of oil consumer goods (gasoline and butane gas and propane).

For its part, last January, Mexico’s imports of intermediate-use goods for 26,855 million dollars contracted 2.6% to the level observed in January 2020.

In turn, this annual decline was a reflection of drops of 1.4% in imports of non-oil intermediate-use goods and 14.5% in those of intermediate-use oil products.

Balanza comercial de mercancías de México (millones de dólares)

Regarding Mexico’s imports of capital goods, in the reference month these amounted to 2,991 million dollars, which implied an annual decrease of 10.9 percent.

The structure of the value of imports in January 2021 was as follows: intermediate-use goods 79.1%, consumer goods 12.1% and capital goods 8.8 percent.

