Imports and exports of 5 powers, how did Covid-19 affect them?

Import and export statistics for some of the world’s leading economies reinforce the bleak picture of international trade.

First, the latest import and external sales figures indicate further deterioration in April and May.

Second, with the exception of the first two months of 2020, China appears to have performed better than other major economies.

In fact, China’s exports grew 3% in April. Even so, the most recent data for China indicates that such recovery may be short-lived as imports and exports fell 8% in May.

Third, intraregional trade appears to have declined at a much lower rate for countries in the East Asia and Pacific regions.

For the European Union, intraregional trade has decreased at a rate similar to that of general trade.

On the other hand, statistics from the United States indicate a much stronger decline in intraregional trade.

All this according to a report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Imports

The overall decline in international trade in the first quarter of 2020 has been followed by a much more substantial decline in April.

This trend, according to UNCTAD, has been observed in developing and developed countries.

However, trade in developing countries appears to have fallen faster in April relative to developed countries. This is especially noticeable for imports.

For developing countries, while the decline in exports is likely due to lower demand in destination markets, the decline in imports may indicate not only lower demand, but also movements in exchange rates, concerns about debt and shortage of foreign exchange.

Trade between developing countries (South-South) also decreased significantly in April 2020.

