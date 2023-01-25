IMMEX companies and drawback program in Mexico

The number of companies in Mexico operating under the IMMEX decreased from 6,448 in 2016 (September) to 6,007 in 2021, but then increased to 6,401 in November 2022.

These companies operate primarily in the manufacturing sector (e.g., metal products, transportation equipment and parts, textiles and apparel, and plastics and rubber).

The IMMEX program continues to be of great importance to Mexican trade.

During the 2016-2021 period, on average 55.8% of exports and 43.3% of imports were made by IMMEX beneficiary companies.

In 2021, IMMEX beneficiary companies carried out 55.4% of exports and 43.7% of imports.

IMMEX

At the end of 2006, the Ministry of Economy implemented the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry Program (IMMEX program).

Under this program, economic units that meet the requirements to take advantage of the privileges it offers are authorized to manufacture, transform or repair temporarily imported goods. The purpose is to export them later or destine them to the domestic market.

Drawback

The Import Tax Refund Program for Exporters (drawback) has not undergone major changes since the last review.

The drawback system allows beneficiaries to recover duties paid when importing raw materials, parts, components and other inputs for the production of goods destined for export; when importing goods that are returned in the same state; or when importing goods for repair or alteration and subsequent export.