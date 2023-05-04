ICTSI: new equipment for port terminals

International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI), a global port management company based in Manila, Philippines, described the acquisition of new equipment for its terminals.

For starters, the South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) can now handle larger boxships after taking delivery of a pair of new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, the largest port equipment in Papua New Guinea today.

Manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd (ZPMC) and with an outreach of up to 17 rows, the new Post-Panamax cranes can efficiently handle vessels up to 6,000 TEU and are part of ICTSI’s ongoing program to strengthen and improve the overall operational efficiency of Papua New Guinea’s main container terminal.

The new cranes, which entered service in early 2023, will contribute to SPICT’s positioning as a market leader in the domestic and international logistics chain.

The terminal will soon be able to facilitate direct calls by larger vessels operating on major trade routes, which will reduce costs for importers and exporters in the region.

SPICT has also invested in two 2.5-megawatt Cummins generators to ensure a constant power supply at Lae and has acquired seven new truck trailers at Lae and three units at Motukea, as part of additional investment to support increased STS crane productivity.

Additional equipment, such as empty container handlers, is expected to arrive at both terminals in 2023, as are two additional rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) for SPICT.

ICTSI

In the Philippines, Mindanao Container Terminal, ICTSI‘s business unit in Misamis Oriental, acquired a mobile harbor crane (MHC) in November last year to improve capacity and boost productivity.

The MHC will augment the terminal’s existing quay cranes to improve overall ship handling capacity by enabling the simultaneous handling of two larger vessels. The MHC will be operational in December.

In early March, MCT deployed two new rubber-tyred gantries to increase the efficiency of its shore operations.

In addition, a sideloader will be installed in November to support MCT’s recently launched empty container yard service.

MCT’s acquisition of additional port equipment is part of its ongoing expansion program.

This follows the 100-meter quay extension and the installation of dolphin moorings and inner bollards in 2020.

These improvements address the increased volume and demand for services, enabling MCT to better support Mindanao’s growing markets.

Infrastructure

Pakistan International Container Terminal took delivery of two new Kalmar stackers last January to increase its operational efficiency.

The new equipment added flexibility to the terminal’s operations as PICT continues to drive efficiency, being the key port gateway for Pakistan’s international trade.

At the same time, in Mexico, Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA) expanded its fleet of port equipment with the acquisition of two Kalmar RTGs and 15 Terberg terminal tractors.

The new equipment, delivered on January 17 as part of the company’s $230 million expansion project, will handle the growing volume at the Port of Manzanillo.

In addition to increasing the efficiency of the terminal’s operations, the new equipment is a key step toward CMSA’s modernization and its goal of adding 300,000 TEUs to its annual capacity by 2024.

Finally, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Matadi Gateway Terminal recently commissioned two Kone SMV4632 TC5 cranes to boost its yard operations.

Delivered in March, the reach stackers were part of Phase 2 of MGT’s expansion project, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

The project includes both yard and quay improvements and, once completed, will expand the terminal’s quay to 500 meters and its capacity to 400,000 TEUs and 800,000 metric tons.