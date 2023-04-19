High-performance computing: market and trend

The value of the high-performance computing industry in 2019 was estimated at $39.1 billion in 2019, according to Grand View Research.

Moving forward, this industry is expected to reach a value of $53.6 billion in 2027.

High-performance computing is comprised of hardware, software and services for compute-intensive applications.

From Quantum Computing‘s perspective, the rapid adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D imaging and the Internet of Things (IoT) have served to exponentially increase data generation, driving the demand for high-performance computing.

The high-performance computing market is important to many industries, including: IT, aerospace, healthcare, automotive and e-commerce.

Examples of compute-intensive applications include optimization, data management, analytics, and complex modeling.

Quantum computing is also projected to be relevant to similar verticals and applications.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise quantum computing market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report published on the enterprise quantum computing market.

High-performance computing

Although the current quantum computing market represents a fraction of the broader high-performance computing market, quantum computers are expected to open up new applications that are unlikely to be addressed by existing high-performance computers composed of classical processing units.

Quantum computing is a nascent and rapidly developing technology ecosystem that has shown promise for delivering potentially disruptive computing capabilities.

Quantum Computing believes that the immense computational capabilities of quantum computing qualify it as a subset of high-performance computing.

As quantum computing hardware continues to advance, the company expects a corresponding growth in demand for software capable of leveraging the computational capabilities of quantum computing hardware.