Grupo Bimbo’s 6 competitive advantages

Grupo Bimbo, the largest bread producer in the world, highlighted six of its main competitive advantages with which it faces its competitors.

The company believes that the following “key capabilities” provide it with the competitive advantages, skills or strengths in which it excels and differentiates itself from its competitors, enabling Grupo Bimbo to drive business performance and financial results:

A culture that prioritizes people Universal Presence with superior execution Accelerated Technology and Innovation Superior product and process quality Lasting and Meaningful Brands Efficient End-to-End Value Chain

Competitive Advantages

Grupo Bimbo is the world’s largest and leading bakery company and a major player in snacks.

Globally, the company has 215 bakeries and plants and more than 1,600 sales centers located in 34 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Resultados financieros de Grupo Bimbo

Among others, its main product lines include boxed bread, pastries, sweet bread, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbread, and savory snacks.

Grupo Bimbo manufactures more than 9,000 products and has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.4 million points of sale, more than 56,000 routes and more than 143,000 employees.

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and on the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR program, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Financials

Grupo Bimbo’s net sales in North America, in U.S. dollar terms, grew 15.3%, primarily reflecting the benefit of the successful implementation of price increases.

The premium bread and snacks categories performed outstandingly; this was partially offset by the complicated Omicron effect comparison base during the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the challenging comparison base, net sales in Mexico increased 19.8%, attributable to favorable price and product mix performance.

The categories of cookies, bread, sweet bread, pastries and snacks recorded double-digit growth, as well as all channels, especially convenience and self-service.