Grupo Bimbo operates 204 bakeries around the world

Grupo Bimbo‘s production platform includes 204 bakeries around the world, where it produces more than 31 million equivalent units daily.

With its distribution channels and production assets, the company ensures product availability at any time and in any place where it operates, enabling it to adapt to changing consumer needs and achieve cost efficiencies.

To respond to consumer demand and preferences, Grupo Bimbo uses agile and flexible state-of-the-art technology that allows it to adjust the production of its products according to different price categories and formats in a short period of time.

The company is constantly investing in improving its distribution network and production plants to continue supporting growth, profitability and market penetration.

Grupo Bimbo has an extensive world-class distribution network and strategically located automated production plants.

The global reach combined with a strong local presence allows the company to guarantee the quality and freshness of its products.

The distribution network has one of the largest fleets in the Americas with more than 55,000 distribution routes worldwide.

Its distribution network allows the company to deliver its products to more than 3.3 million points of sale every day to satisfy the needs of all types of consumers, such as supermarkets, family businesses, fast food channels, among others.

The fleet travels on average the equivalent of 129 trips around the world daily.

Bakeries

In addition, the company has state-of-the-art sustainable bakeries and production plants that allow it to operate efficiently, reduce waste, optimize energy and water use.

Furthermore, its strategy related to acquisitions and organic growth is focused on expanding its geographic footprint in developed markets and emerging economies (which accounted for 58% and 42% of net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively).

In 2011, more than 60% of Grupo Bimbo’s profits were derived from operations in Mexico, while in 2022 they were 46 percent.

The company is looking to develop new markets such as Asia and the potential growth of alternative distribution channels such as QSR and digital channels.