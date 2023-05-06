Grupo Bimbo: capital investment and value chain

Grupo Bimbo executed capital investment projects in 2022 for an all-time high of 1.416 billion dollars.

Of this total, 85% was allocated to value chain activities, including high profitability projects, expansion/growth and business continuity in manufacturing, logistics and sustainability.

The rest of the investment was allocated to optimizing the distribution network and accelerating digital transformation.

As part of this strategy of asset complementation, renovation and transformation, the company opened new production centers in various geographies, such as Chile and China.

Moving forward, in 2023, Grupo Bimbo said it will continue to implement solutions to achieve greater efficiency, strengthen its leadership position and improve profitability through continued investments focused on its employees, production centers, machinery and equipment.

The company expects to leverage its capabilities as a leader in the growing fast food industry to transfer technology and know-how that will enable the company to become a more flexible and agile producer.

Its goal is to achieve a culture of spending that supports long-term growth and transformation through the best use of resources, which will be allocated to initiatives with high added value.

Grupo Bimbo

The culture of constant improvement, efficiency and effectiveness in its value chain, as well as consistent sustainability, are fundamental to ensure a company operating policy focused on promoting productivity, profitability and long-term vision.

Likewise, according to its own version, an optimal cost structure is a key element to leverage resources, creating a solid, long-term and sustainable business model that allows Grupo Bimbo to strengthen its brands, products and processes, and thus boost growth, financial and social impact results.

In general, Grupo Bimbo affirms that it promotes robust strategies to produce and distribute nutritious and delicious products, reducing waste generation, emissions and environmental impact, improving and simplifying its production and purchasing processes.

All this in order to operate the entire value chain in an agile, digital, innovative, flexible, sustainable, consumer-oriented manner, offering superior quality products.