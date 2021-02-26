Greenhouses in Mexico attract US $ 27.2 million of FDI

The cultivation in greenhouses and nurseries and floriculture captured 27.2 million dollars of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico during 2020.

Broadly speaking, these activities include establishments that are mainly dedicated to the production of crops of any type under roof and/or crops of nursery plants and flowers.

“Below deck” is generally defined as greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses.

There the crops are eliminated in various stages of maturity and have annual and perennial life cycles.

From 1999 to 2020, the FDI received in greenhouse and nursery cultivation and floriculture amounts to $ 32.7 million.

Therefore, the flow that was attracted in 2020 is relevant, in addition to a context that Mexico captures little FDI in the agricultural sector.

Greenhouses

This industry includes establishments that are dedicated, for example, to the cultivation of fruits, melons and tomatoes under glass or protective cover.

Other products that encompass the entire category in general are, to name a few cases:

Shrubbery.

Cut flowers.

Flower seeds.

Foliage plants.

Christmas trees.

Vegetables.

Rosales.

Potted flowers.

Agri-food

In the agri-food sector, Mexico reached exports of 39.525 million dollars in 2020.

Conversely, its imports were for 27.178 million dollars.

With this, Mexico reached a surplus of 12,347 million dollars.

In a particular case, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) determined on February 11 not to impose tariffs on US imports of blueberries originating in Mexico.

As a background, in September 2020, the United States Trade Representative requested the USITC to initiate a global safeguard investigation of these imports under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, a remedy it used for the first time in almost 20 years.

The ruling sets a precedent for five other products exported by Mexico (peppers, cucumbers, squash, raspberries and strawberries) that are currently under investigation by the USITC.

