Grape consumption in Mexico will reach 257,000 tons

Grape consumption in Mexico will be 257,000 tons in the 2022/2023 season, marginally higher than the previous cycle, according to projections by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The limited growth in demand is attributed to the small decline in domestic production, high inflation and higher prices at the point of sale.

Mexican middle- and low-income consumers consider grapes to be a high-end product, especially when imported from the United States and Chile.

The peak consumption season is during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Imports for the 2022/23 season are forecast at 106,000 tons, 3% above the 2021/22 season.

Grape consumption

Import growth for the 2022/23 marketing year is based on lower domestic supply.

However, high import prices and declining consumer purchasing power in Mexico limit trade volumes.

Mexico is consistently the second largest market for U.S. table grapes after Canada.

Similar to Mexican imports of U.S. fresh apples, imported table grapes flow primarily through the Nogales and San Diego customs districts because all U.S. exports to Mexico are produced in California.

In the opposite direction, exports from Mexico to the United States flow primarily through the Nogales district, as most of the exportable supply comes from the state of Sonora.

USDA forecasts Mexico’s exports in the 2022/23 marketing year at 196,000 tons, virtually unchanged from the 2021/22 marketing year.

With both production and consumption forecasts lower, Mexico’s exports to the United States will remain stable, USDA believes.

Also with production and consumption projected down, exportable supply remains relatively stable.

Most of Mexico’s table grape production is exported to the United States (99%) with small amounts to Japan (1 percent).

Mexican regulations state that the importation of table grapes from the United States is limited to product from the State of California following specific import requirements.

For Mexico’s total fresh table grape production in 2021, Sonora accounts for over 90 percent of planted

area and production.