Global economic recovery will diverge in 2022: IMF

The global economic recovery will diverge in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected.

The baseline forecast is based on the following key assumptions:

Vaccines, therapies and the pandemic

The IMF expects local transmission of the virus to drop to low levels everywhere by the end of 2022 through a combination of better-targeted precautions and better access to vaccines and therapies.

In general, advanced economies are on track to achieve broad vaccine availability by summer 2021.

The IMF also assumes that some emerging markets will reach that point by the end of this year.

Furthermore, most countries are expected to gain broad access by the end of 2022.

Some countries will reach low levels of local transmission earlier than others, depending on the specific circumstances of the country.

However, the baseline assumes the possibility of additional waves before vaccines are widely available.

Fiscal policy

The forecast assumes additional fiscal support in the United States in accordance with the overall cumulative size of the American Employment Plan and the American Families Plan proposed by the current administration.

The baseline also incorporates expected EU grants and loans for the next generation in the forecasts for these economies.

Likewise, the IMF expects fiscal deficits in most emerging markets to decline in 2021.

Monetary politics

Major central banks are supposed to leave policy rates unchanged throughout the forecast horizon (late 2022).

Some emerging market central banks have started to reduce support and others are expected to follow suit later in 2021.

Rising commodity prices and global economic recovery

Commodity prices are expected to increase at a significantly faster rate than was assumed in the April 2021 WEO report.

Amid the strengthening global recovery, oil prices are expected to rise about 60% above their low base in 2020.

To conclude, the IMF projects non-oil commodity prices to rise about 30% above 2020 levels, reflecting particularly strong increases in the price of metals and food.

