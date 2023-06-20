Global desktop market: forecast for 2023

MIC Consulting estimates that the worldwide desktop PC market will be about 75 million units in 2023, down 2.9 percent annually.

Although overall PC performance has declined, it is still above the pre-pandemic level.

For desktops, MIC forecasts that the overall economic situation will not improve in the first half of 2023, and business spending is relatively conservative.

Desktop

MIC also projects that the global notebook computer market will decline 8.4% annually in 2023, with a market size of only 177 million units.

Overall, by 2023, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector’s performance is expected to remain stable.

Hon Hai (Foxconn) believes that this is mainly because the high-growth stage created by the pandemic has passed and central banks around the world tighten monetary policy, which may slow global economic growth.

On the other hand, according to IDC analysis, global smartphone shipments in 2023 will be revised downward to 1.19 billion units, a year-on-year decline of about 1.1 percent.

The global market is showing signs of stabilization, and will remain more or less flat this year.

In the field of cloud networking products, DIGITIMES Research believes that, due to the impact of the weak global economy in 2023, shipment growth of server brands and mid-tier players will be limited, and the growth rate of cloud companies building data centers will be lower than that of 2022.

Global server shipments are expected to grow 6.8% in 2023.

However, due to the increasing demand for AI servers and the gradual depletion of inventories, the long-term growth trend of servers is clear.

In the field of computer terminal products, MIC analyzed that the global economy is still in the correction cycle and supply chain suppliers are actively destocking.