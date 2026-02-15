Mexican imports of chicken meat from Brazil increase by 9% in 2025

Mexican imports of chicken meat from Brazil increased at a year-on-year rate of 9% in 2025, reaching US$584 million.

These shipments broke records and maintained a growing trend over the last five years.

Mexican imports of chicken meat

Mexico will consume 5.3 million tons of chicken in 2026, an increase of 3%, according to USDA projections. It remains the most affordable protein compared to beef and pork. In addition, population growth, urbanization, and tourism are sustaining demand.

Likewise, the purchase of whole chickens drives the market. Among the main marketers are Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, Bachoco, and San Juan. Competition is intense, with a focus on cost efficiency, quality, and national distribution, as well as innovation and expansion.

The following table shows the trend in Mexican imports of chicken meat (in pieces and offal, frozen) from Brazil, in millions of dollars:

2019 : 167.

2020 : 9.

2021 : 159.

2022 : 334.

2023 : 367.

2024 : 534.

2025: 584.

Brazil has consolidated its position as the world’s largest exporter of poultry meat. In addition to Mexico, its main destinations are in Asia. This position is due to a solid production structure and a broad presence in international markets.

It also stands out for its abundant production of grains for balanced feed and competitive costs. Added to this are efficient vertical integration, favorable sanitary status, large-scale industry, and robust export infrastructure, with a highly productive, technologically advanced poultry industry.

The main destinations for Brazilian poultry meat exports in 2025 are shown here, in millions of dollars and their annual percentage change:

Saudi Arabia : 945 (+15 percent).

United Arab Emirates : 936 (-1 percent).

Japan : 840 (-1 percent).

Mexico : 664 (+18 percent).

China : 600 (-53 percent).

World: 8,817 (-3 percent).

Tourism

The tourism sector has a decisive impact on chicken demand in Mexico, strengthening the HRI channel (Hotels, Restaurants, and Institutions). As a global destination, the country receives millions of visitors each year, which increases consumption.

As a result, establishments ranging from haute cuisine to fast food require a constant supply of protein. In this context, chicken remains a staple food in the gastronomic offering.