General Motors, Nissan and Stellantis lead production in Mexico

General Motors, Nissan and Stellantis led light vehicle production in Mexico in the first half of 2021, reported Inegi.

On a year-on-year rate, General Motors produced 339,296 units in the first six months of 2021, representing an increase of 13% year-on-year.

Then Nissan was placed with an increase of 46.2%, to 293,126 vehicles, and Stellantis, with an advance of 1.9%, to reach 173,932 units.

In particular, the decline in the economy of the United States, the main destination for Mexican exports, in the first half of 2020 was almost three times greater than the maximum decline during the global financial crisis, underscoring the depth of the recession.

In the end, US production fell 3.5% in 2020.

Although the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was not as severe as anticipated in previous projections, last year’s contraction was more than one percentage point greater than that of 2009.

Substantial fiscal support for household income far outpaced similar measures applied during the global financial crisis and contributed to an initial strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, which was subsequently interrupted by a broad resurgence of the pandemic.

Growth in the United States is now forecast to rebound to 6.4% in fiscal 2021, contained in the first part of the year by subdued demand amid renewed restrictions and a widespread resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Activity is also expected to strengthen in the second half of this year and further reaffirm next year, as improved management of Covid-19 with the help of ongoing vaccination allows for more flexible control measures for the pandemic.

General Motors

Mexico produced a total of 1 million 595,701 units in the first half of 2021, with an annual increase of 16.3%.

General Motors was also the leading exporter of light vehicles in Mexico, with 311,086 units and an increase of 16.3 percent.

Then there was Nissan, with 214,282 units and a year-on-year growth of 61.1 percent.

At $ 1.9 trillion, the new fiscal package from the Joe Biden administration is expected to provide a strong boost to growth in the United States in fiscal 2021 and provide significant positive side effects to trading partners.

