Fruit juices: Brazil leads exports to the U.S.

Brazil was the leading exporter of fruit juices to the United States, with shipments of US$550 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 76.1%, according to data from the Department of Commerce.

This was the third largest amount of Brazilian sales of these beverages to the U.S. market, surpassed by exports in 2018 ($498 million) and 1990 ($759 million).

Globally, Brazil ranked as the largest exporter of fruit juices, while the United States was the largest importer.

Brazil exports mainly orange, apple, pineapple and grape juices.

After Brazil, other leading exporters in 2022 were Mexico ($479 million), Turkey ($322 million), Thailand ($223 million) and China ($174 million).

Fruit juices

The Brazilian agricultural sector is one of the most productive and competitive in the world, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

As the share of Brazilian agricultural exports in the international market has been increasing, Brazil is consolidating its position as one of the main agricultural producers and exporters, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to USDA data, Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of coffee, soybeans and sugar.

From around the world, the United States imported fruit juices worth US$3.032 billion in 2022, up 37.1% year-on-year.

Recently, the USITC determined that an industry in the United States is materially injured by imports of lemon juice from Brazil and South Africa, provided for in subheadings 2009. 31.40, 2009.31.60, and 2009.39.60, which were sold in the United States at less than fair value (LTFV).

The Commission initiated these investigations effective December 30, 2021, following receipt of petitions filed with the Commission and Commerce by Ventura Coastal LLC.

The USITC scheduled the final phase of the investigations following notification of the Commerce Department’s preliminary determinations that imports of lemon juice from Brazil and South Africa were sold to LTFV.

As part of the ongoing process, the Commission held its hearing on December 15, 2022. All persons who so requested were allowed to participate.

Lemon juice is extracted from fresh lemons (citrus limon).

Commercial production of fresh lemons in the U.S. is currently concentrated in California (50,000 acres of production) and Arizona (7,000 acres of production).