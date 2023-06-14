From avocado to guacamole: Calavo Growers’ exports from Mexico

U.S.-based Calavo Growers uses ultra-high pressure technology equipment in all its guacamole products, much of which is produced in Mexico for export to the United States.

This technology is designed to protect and safeguard the food, without the need for preservatives.

The process used by the company substantially destroys the cells of any bacteria that could cause spoilage, food safety or oxidation problems, without affecting the flavor profile of the finished product.

Once the process is complete, the packaged guacamole can be frozen to ensure a longer shelf life or shipped fresh to customers in the United States and abroad.

Although most of Calavo Growers’ prepared avocado products are made at its Uruapan, Mexico, production facility, the company also often uses high-end co-packers (which use similar ultra-high-pressure technology) to produce some of its retail and foodservice products.

In general, Calavo Growers’ prepared products include avocado products (frozen and fresh guacamole), salsa, fresh cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits and fresh finger foods, as well as ready-to-heat entrees and other bar and deli products, meal kit components and salad kits.

Guacamole

As a leader in refrigerated packaged fresh foods, the company utilizes a network of USDA-certified and organic, company-operated and independently operated fresh food facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

These facilities enable Calavo Growers to provide national retailers with high-quality, refrigerated fresh foods that can generally be delivered within hours of production.

Consumer demand for quality refrigerated packaged fresh foods is high and the speed to market, product innovation and broad product portfolio position the company well to serve retailers addressing this consumer trend.

By fiscal 2023, with plans to invest in additional capacity, the company believes its capacity will be sufficient for expected growth.

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, Calavo Growers sold guacamole for $114.4 million, up 19.7% year-over-year.