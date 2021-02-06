Ford operates 54 automotive plants in the world

Ford Motor Company operates a total of 54 automotive plants around the world, both wholly owned and jointly managed.

The significant consolidated joint ventures and the number of plants each owns are as follows:

Ford Lio Ho Motor Company Ltd. (FLH): a joint venture in Taiwan between Ford (70% partner), the Lio Ho Group (25% partner) and individual shareholders (5% total ownership) that brings together a variety of Ford vehicles.

In addition to domestic assembly, FLH imports manufactured Ford brand vehicles from Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States.

The joint venture operates a plant in Taiwan.

Ford Vietnam Limited: a joint venture between Ford (75% partner) and Diesel Song Cong One Member Limited Liability Company (a subsidiary of Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation, which in turn is majority owned (87.43%) by the State of Vietnam represented by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce) (25 percent partner).

Ford Vietnam Limited assembles and distributes a variety of Ford passenger and commercial vehicle models.

The joint venture operates a plant in Vietnam.

Automotive plants

Ford’s primary properties include manufacturing and assembly facilities, distribution centers, warehouses, sales or administrative offices, and engineering centers.

The most significant unconsolidated joint ventures in its Automotive and Mobility segment are as follows:

Argo AI

It is a self-contained technology platform company with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Palo Alto, CA, Allen Park, MI, Cranbury, New Jersey, and Munich, Germany.

Ford and Volkswagen each own 42% of Argo AI’s ownership interests, with the remaining interests consisting of incentive units and equity from the founders.

AutoAlliance (AAT)

It is a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Mazda that owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. AAT produces Ford and Mazda products for domestic and export sales.

Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CAF)

It is a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. (Changan).

CAF operates five automotive assembly plants, an engine plant and a transmission plant in China, where it produces and distributes a variety of Ford passenger car models.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Anonim Sirketi (Ford Otosan)

It is a joint venture in Turkey between Ford (41% partner), Turkey’s Koc Group (41% partner) and public investors (18%) which is the sole supplier to Ford of Transit, Transit Custom and Transit commercial vehicles Courier for Europe and is our sole dealer for Ford vehicles in Turkey.

Ford Otosan also manufactures Ford heavy trucks for the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

The joint venture owns three automotive plants, a parts distribution depot and a research and development center in Turkey.

Ford Sollers Netherlands B.V. (Ford Sollers)

It is a joint venture between Ford (49% shareholder) and Sollers PJSC (Sollers) (51% shareholder).

The joint venture is primarily engaged in the manufacture of light commercial vehicles for sale in Russia and has the exclusive right to manufacture, assemble and distribute Ford light commercial vehicles in Russia through the licensing of certain trademarks and intellectual property rights.

The joint venture operates a manufacturing plant in Russia.

Getrag Ford Transmissions GmbH (GFT)

It is a 50/50 joint venture with Magna PT International GmbH (formerly Getrag International GmbH), a German company owned by Magna Powertrain GmbH.

GFT operates automotive plants in Halewood, England; Cologne, Germany; and Bordeaux, France and produces, among other things, manual transmissions for our Europe business unit.

JMC

It is a publicly traded company in China with Ford (32% shareholder) and Nanchang Jiangling Investment Co., Ltd. (41% shareholder) as majority shareholders.

Nanchang Jiangling Investment Co., Ltd. is a 50/50 joint venture between Changan and Jiangling Motors Company Group.

JMC’s public investors own 27% of the total shares outstanding.

JMC assembles Ford Transit, a series of Ford SUVs, Ford engines, and non-Ford vehicles and engines for distribution in China and other export markets.

In addition, JMC operates two automotive assembly plants and an engine plant in Nanchang. JMC also operates a plant in Taiyuan that assembles heavy duty trucks and engines.

