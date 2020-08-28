Flexible packaging market reaches US $ 35,000 million in the world

The global flexible packaging market is worth more than 35,000 million dollars annually, according to estimates by the Mexican company Convertidora Industrial (Conver).

In general, the flexible packaging market is highly fragmented, which represents “a great opportunity” for Conver, where it already has the necessary technology to manufacture packaging for a wide variety of products.

According to their estimates, of the total flexible packaging market, laminations and specialties are the fastest growing segment.

According to the composition of sales for fiscal year 2019, 100% of Conver’s packaging sales are sold in Mexico. The company participates in the national market in a range of less than 5 percent.

“As a result of the search for a high degree of specialization, its efficient cost control and its sophisticated printing process, which is what generates most of the added value to its product, the Company has been able to offer packer a great quality option at very competitive prices ”, said Conver about herself.

Flexible packaging

The company manages its sales mix for its different business segments according to profitability and market opportunities. During 2019, it obtained a mix of 70% Balloons and 30% Flexible Packaging.

Conver is a 100% Mexican company, dedicated to the production and conversion of plastic films to be used as flexible packaging for both industrial, food and party items.

It manufactures packaging such as plastic bags, plastic packaging films, laminations, five-layer coextrusions, Wickets, Pouches, Standing Pouches, zipper bags, courier bags, etc.

Among the party supplies that it manufactures are metallic balloons, bowling bags, message bands (banners), printed tablecloths, door banners and printed puppets.

