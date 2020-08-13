Ferromex increases investments in locomotives to 867 million pesos

Ferromex invested 867 million pesos in tractive equipment in 2019, an annual increase of 53.2%.

Previously, in 2018, the company increased this same indicator 13.6%, year over year.

Generally, the tractive equipment is the self-propelled railway vehicles that are used on the railways for the movement of railway equipment.

Likewise, Ferromex had three workshops in 2019 for the repair or maintenance of its 563 locomotives: Guadalajara, Torreón and Chihuahua.

There, programmed and corrective maintenance works and major repairs of tractive equipment are carried out by the companies Wabtex, ALSTOM and PROGRESS.

At the end of 2019, Ferromex had 17 facilities (including repair lanes, inspection yards and workshops) for the repair and maintenance of freight cars.

The most important are those located in Guadalajara, which is the main repair shop in the system.

Ferromex

According to the publication The Railroad Facts of the Association of American Railroads, the company is the largest railway operator in Mexico, in terms of both coverage by number of kilometers and the number of cars used in the provision of its services, and mainly provides general and intermodal freight services by rail, as well as other ancillary services, which include passenger transport, intraterminal towing and automotive terminal service, among others.

Ferromex has the largest coverage of the Mexican railway system with 7,120.0 km. of main roads and 1,010.5 km. branches that cover about 71% of the country’s geographic area and almost 80% of its industrial and commercial area.

The company operates the largest railway fleet in the country with 563 owned and leased locomotives; 17,119 cars of different types, some of which are owned and others rented to third parties.

During 2019, Ferromex had total revenues of 33,000 million pesos, operating costs and expenses of 25,047 million, operating income of 8,102 million, net income of 5,776 million and EBITDA of 12,213 million.

