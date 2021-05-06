FEMSA reaches 561 OXXO Gas stations

FEMSA reached a network of 561 OXXO Gas service stations at the end of the first quarter of 2021, three more than at the end of 2020.

In addition, the company’s Fuel Division expects its capital investment to reach 40 million dollars, which will be used to open new service stations, remodel existing OXXO Gas stations and add vapor recovery equipment to its stations. of service.

With this, FEMSA added 11 new net stations in the last 12 months.

Each service station under the OXXO Gas brand includes offices, parking lots, a fuel service area and an area for storing gasoline in underground tanks.

The average measure of the fuel services area is 216 square meters.

On average, each service station has 12 employees.

The main products sold at OXXO Gas stations are gasoline, diesel, oil and additives.

In the Fuel Division, the mobility restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic caused a severe contraction in the use of vehicles, and consequently, had an adverse impact on the sales of OXXO Gas.

However, designated as an essential activity, OXXO Gas remained open during the contingency, implementing sanitation protocols at all its service stations to safeguard its employees and consumers.

Even so, the total revenues of the Fuel Division decreased 28.3% in 2020, to 34,292 million pesos, reflecting a 29.2% decrease in same-station sales.

Likewise, the cost of sales decreased 30.4%, to 29,992 million pesos in 2020, compared to 43,077 million in 2019.

FEMSA participates in retail trade through FEMSA Comercio, which comprises the Proximity Division and of which OXXO is a part, a chain of small-format stores; a Health Division that includes pharmacies and related activities; and a Fuel Division that operates the OXXO Gas service station chain.

Coca-Cola FEMSA participates in the beverage industry, the world’s largest bottler of Coca-Cola products by sales volume; and in the beer sector, as the second largest shareholder in Heineken, one of the world’s leading beer companies with a presence in more than 70 countries.

FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through FEMSA Negocios Estratégicos, which additionally provides refrigeration solutions at the point of sale and plastic solutions to its companies and external clients.

