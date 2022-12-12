Entrevista

Farmacias La Generosa

Edgar Iniesta Rubio Send an email 12 diciembre, 2022

Entrevista al CEO Jaime Eduardo López Rosales – Farmacias “La Generosa”

Por: Edgar Iniesta Rubio – Relaciones Públicas “Opportimes” y Liliana Arocha Romero “Arocha 100”

Publicidad
Edgar Iniesta Rubio Send an email 12 diciembre, 2022
Mostrar más

Edgar Iniesta Rubio

Botón volver arriba