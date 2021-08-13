Exports from Russia grew 27.3% in the first half of 2021

Exports from Russia grew 27.3% year-on-year during the first half of 2021.

These sales include only products, not services.

Thus they totaled 203.5 billion dollars, according to data from the Central Bank of Russia.

Conversely, imports totaled $ 140.9 billion. A 28.3% year-over-year drop.

In general, the global Covid-19 pandemic affected the economy of this country greatly.

Measures to contain the spread of the virus coupled with the disruption of global oil markets led to a 3.1% decline in real GDP in 2020.

That said, according to the Australian government, the economy has proven to be more resilient than many other emerging economies. This partly reflects a relatively small service sector, a large share of sheltered public employment, and continued momentum in the industrial sector that did not face strict restrictions related to Covid-19.

Exports from Russia

The IMF projects a return to growth of 3.8% in 2021, supported by an accommodative monetary policy; the Central Bank of Russia has cut rates by a total of 200 basis points to 4.25% since the beginning of 2020.

Increased public spending, including through the government’s National Economic Recovery Plan, will provide additional income, employment and investment support in 2021.

As Covid-19 vaccines become widely available and oil production cuts are gradually reduced in line with the OPEC + deal, solid growth will continue in 2022, the Australian government predicts.

A strong resurgence of Covid-19 infections resulting in tight restrictions, a further drop in oil prices seen in March 2020, or a resurgence of geopolitical tensions contributing to additional economic sanctions, all pose significant risks to the low for prospects.

Without further structural reforms to improve the business climate, increase competition, address governance deficiencies and take steps to reduce the regulatory burden, GDP growth is likely to hover around 2% a year in the long term, the government projects. from Australia.