Exports from Mexico fall 11.5% in December and fall 9.3% in 2020

Mexico‘s merchandise exports totaled 43,163.4 million dollars in December, an increase of 11.5% year-on-year, informed the Inegi.

With this, Mexican foreign sales closed the year with a decrease of 9.3%, at an annual rate.

The December indicator was the net result of a 13.1% variation in non-oil exports and a 14.2% decrease in oil exports.

Within non-oil exports, those directed to the United States advanced 13.9% at an annual rate and those channeled to the rest of the world did so by 9.1 percent.

Exports of manufactured products in December 2020 reached 38,702 million dollars, which represented an increase of 13.6% at the annual rate.

The most important increases were observed in exports of electrical and electronic equipment and appliances (21.6%), food, beverages and tobacco (18.7%), automotive products (11.3%), and machinery and special equipment for various industries (9.4 percent).

At the same time, the annual growth in exports of automotive products was derived from increases of 13% in sales channeled to the United States and 3.5% in those directed to other markets.

Exports

In the last month of last year, the value of agricultural and fishing exports amounted to 1,803 million dollars, an amount that implied an increase of 2.7% at an annual rate.

The most significant variations were recorded in exports of fresh strawberries (31.3%), pepper (28%), fresh legumes and vegetables (25.3%), fish, crustaceans and mollusks (21.5%) and tomato (13.2%). hundred).

In contrast, the most relevant annual reductions occurred in beef cattle exports (-35.4%) and avocado (-15.1%). As for extractive exports, these were located at 680 million dollars with an annual rate of 16 percent.

By 2020, the value of total exports reached 417.670 million dollars, a figure that was integrated from non-oil exports for 400.257 million dollars and from oil companies for 17.413 million dollars.

In annual terms, in 2020 total exports decreased 9.3 percent. This rate was a reflection of drops of 8% in non-oil exports and 32.6% in oil.

