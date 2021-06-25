EU extends safeguard on steel for three years

The European Union extended the safeguard measure currently in force on imports of certain steel products for a further three years.

The extension will apply from July 1, 2021.

Initially, the initial safeguard measure was introduced in July 2018 to protect the Union steel market against trade diversion, following the decision of the United States to impose, under its section 232 law, duties on imports of steel. steel in the US market.

The United States Section 232 measures are still in effect.

On March 8, 2018, President Donald Trump issued two proclamations imposing tariffs on imports of certain steel and aluminum products into the United States, according to the Secretary of Commerce’s findings.

The proclamations summarized the President’s decisions to impose tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum imports and went into effect on March 23, 2018, but provided flexibility regarding the applicability of tariffs by country and by country. product. The new tariffs were to be imposed in addition to existing duties, including anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

Likewise, the decision to extend the safeguard measure follows an investigation requested by 12 EU Member States into whether the conditions for extension are met.

In accordance with the requirements of EU and WTO rules, the European Commission concluded in its investigation that the safeguard measure is still necessary to prevent or repair serious injury to the EU steel industry, and that the steel industry the EU adapts to the market situation in the EU with the highest level of imports.

Steel

Also, in a statement, the European Commission indicated that it will closely monitor the extension and review it to ensure that it remains limited to the strict minimum, adapts to market developments and is in line with the general interest of the EU.

Therefore, this will allow the Commission to change the operation of the safeguard measure as necessary.

In accordance with WTO rules, duty-free steel import quotas will also increase by 3% per year.

In addition, the Commission will initiate a review on whether the United States makes significant changes to its “Section 232” measure on steel.

The safeguard measure takes the form of tariff quotas that reflect traditional trade flows from third countries, above which a 25% duty is applied to imports.

The Commission has reviewed the operation of the measure twice: in October 2019 and July 2020.

Following a duly substantiated request from 12 EU Member States, the Commission launched an investigation in February 2021 to assess whether to extend the safeguarding of steel beyond June 30, 2021.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado